Police appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy

Published: 2:00 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 2:28 PM August 3, 2021

Police are appealing to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Leopold Bennet-Budkinov was last seen at 4pm on August 1 at his home in Kilburn.

Officers are calling on the public’s help to find Leopold, who is Black, 4ft 8ins, of slim build, and has black hair.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a blue stripy long-sleeved t-shirt and army style camouflaged trousers, with no shoes. He is known to the Kilburn and Paddington areas, particularly parks.

Police say Leopold was upset at the time of his disappearance and did not have money, a phone or any means of getting around.

Officers are increasingly concerned for the 12-year-old's wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7241/01Aug.

Alternatively contact Missing People on 116000.