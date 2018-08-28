Man wanted in connection with homophobic attack in Cricklewood

Police seeking this man in connection with a homophobic attack in Cricklewood. Picture: @MPSIslington Archant

Police have issued the picture of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a homophobic attack in Cricklewood.

Police would like to speak to this male in connection with a homophobic assault which occurred on the 18th August 2018, at the Beaten Docket Public House, Cricklewood Broadway. If you recognise this male please call 101 quoting CRIS 2323383/18 or crime stoppers. pic.twitter.com/PFkp2ZRVsu — Islington Police (@MPSIslington) January 28, 2019

A homophobic assault occurred on August 18 at the Beaten Docket Public House in Cricklewood Broadway.

@MPS Islington tweeted: “If you recognise this male please call 101 quoting CRIS 2323383/18 or crime stoppers.”

Crime stoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website