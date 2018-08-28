Man wanted in connection with homophobic attack in Cricklewood
PUBLISHED: 17:01 28 January 2019
Archant
Police have issued the picture of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a homophobic attack in Cricklewood.
A homophobic assault occurred on August 18 at the Beaten Docket Public House in Cricklewood Broadway.
@MPS Islington tweeted: “If you recognise this male please call 101 quoting CRIS 2323383/18 or crime stoppers.”
Crime stoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website