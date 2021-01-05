'Distress' as eggs thrown at ambulances in Neasden

Published: 10:46 AM January 5, 2021

​Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they want to speak to in connection with incidents where criminal damage was caused to an ambulance station. - Credit: Met Police

Police have warned that incidents where eggs were thrown at ambulances could delay help reaching those who urgently need it.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they want to speak to in connection with repeated incidents where criminal damage was caused to an ambulance station.

At around 4pm on Christmas Day, police were called to Brent Ambulance Station on the Falcon Park Industrial Estate, Neasden, following reports that a man had been throwing eggs at the building.

He is described as Black, medium build, aged in his 30s or 40s, with a black beard and wearing a burgundy hoodie, dark trousers and glasses. He appeared to be carrying a hammer and may have use of a moped.

On Wednesday, December 30, police say the man returned and threw eggs at ambulances.

It is believed the same man has turned up at the ambulance station on previous occasions when it is alleged he spat on the intercom and the front window.

PCSO Tony Gassett, of the Brent Neighbourhoods Team, said: “These may sound like minor incidents but each one is distressing for the ambulance crews who are based at this station.

“We know that as London faces a new wave of Covid-19 cases, the London Ambulance Service is in incredibly high demand. Every time a building or a vehicle needs to be cleaned because it has been hit with eggs – or worse, with spit – it causes delays that could impact on people who need urgent medical help.

“The photo we’re releasing today is very clear and I’m sure someone will recognise the man in it. Please come forward with any information that could help us to locate him.”

Anyone who can help identify the man can email DuddenHill.SNT@met.police.uk.

Alternatively, they can call 101 quoting CAD 3602/25DEC.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to speak to this man. - Credit: Met Police

