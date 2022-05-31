Jubilee events to look out for in Brent and Kilburn

Brent and Kilburn are ready to throw a party (well actually many parties!) for the long weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

North west Londoners are looking forward to the bank holidays on June 2 and 3 that precede the weekend of festivities as Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the throne.

Here are some of the events that are on offer:

The Royally Cricklewood festival will be held on June 4 in the town centre from 1-6pm and will see a mixture of performers and a range of exciting activities.

Royally Cricklewood is among the projects awarded a grant from the Arts Council’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund and will be opened by Cllr Anne Clarke. There will also be children’s activities and African drumming.

In Wembley, the Church of the Ascension will be holding its Jubilee Fair from midday to 4pm on June 4, which will feature stalls, games, children’s activities and a raffle. Then on June 5 there will be a street party along The Avenue, where the church is based.

At Wembley Park on June 4, Rambert and Pineapple Dance Studios will be hosting a Jubilee Dance Party.

Participants have the chance to learn styles including Bollywood, commercial (TikTok), street, swing, reggaeton and Afrobeats, Caribbean and rock & roll. Yoga and Zumba classes will also take place as part of the event. The events begin at 11.15am.

Other events around the area have already taken place.

Mount Stewart Primary School organised a Platinum Jubilee outdoor concert to help their pupils celebrate this unique occasion.

Local MP Barry Gardiner was the special guest in attendance. Headteacher Sally Newing, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Barry back to Mount Stewart; the children thoroughly enjoyed his visit.”

Travel companies have advised passengers to allow extra time for travel throughout the weekend.

The Metropolitan Police have also pledged a greater presence than usual. Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be a momentous occasion in which the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) will proudly play its part.

“We want to ensure Londoners and visitors to the capital enjoy the Bank Holiday weekend knowing the Met is here. In the run-up to and during The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, you may see more police activity than usual. This is nothing to worry about, it’s all part of ensuring everyone can enjoy themselves safely and securely.”