Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brent consults on lifting cycling ban in 57 parks and open spaces in the borough

PUBLISHED: 11:22 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 12 August 2019

Roundwood Park, a grade II listed Victorian Park still lovely after 125 years Pic credit: Adam Tiernan Thomas

Roundwood Park, a grade II listed Victorian Park still lovely after 125 years Pic credit: Adam Tiernan Thomas

© Adam Tiernan Thomas

Cyclists could be officially allowed to use their local parks as the council seeks to revoke a byelaw that currently prevents them from doing so.

Brent Council has launched a public consultation into the 1977 measure, which prohibits cycling in 57 parks and open spaces in the borough.

It hopes to see the byelaw revoked as part of its plan to promote sustainable transport and encourage healthier living.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, responsible for the environment at Brent Council, said: "We are working hard to make Brent a borough that is accessible for all and look to encourage more environmentally-friendly modes of transport such as cycling, and that means making it easier and safer for cyclists to get around in the borough.

"We're keen to get people's views on this bye-law, which if revoked, would bring Brent in line with neighbouring boroughs who allow cycling in parks, with all parks assessed and any necessary safety measures put in place."

You may also want to watch:

These measures include the introduction of a 5mph speed limit, and signs to identify areas where cycling will still be prohibited, such as on narrow paths, entrances, and in playgrounds or outdoor gyms.

According to the council, the move would support its current cycle strategy, which aims to "make Brent a borough where everyone can cycle safely, in comfort and with confidence, and to enable people of all ages and abilities from every section of our diverse community to see cycling as a good option for everyday travel".

It noted it is also in line with its borough plan, long-term transport strategy and air quality action plan.

The consultation ended on July 31.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

QPR v Huddersfield: Four things we learned from 1-1 draw

QPR's Geoff Cameron. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Brent consults on lifting cycling ban in 57 parks and open spaces in the borough

Roundwood Park, a grade II listed Victorian Park still lovely after 125 years Pic credit: Adam Tiernan Thomas

Player ratings: QPR v Huddersfield

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

‘I know what I’m capable of’ - Hall on getting back to his best after injury

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Joy Morgan murder: Cricklewood man Shohfah-El Israel jailed for a minimum 17 years for killing missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

QPR v Huddersfield: Four things we learned from 1-1 draw

QPR's Geoff Cameron. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Brent consults on lifting cycling ban in 57 parks and open spaces in the borough

Roundwood Park, a grade II listed Victorian Park still lovely after 125 years Pic credit: Adam Tiernan Thomas

Player ratings: QPR v Huddersfield

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

‘I know what I’m capable of’ - Hall on getting back to his best after injury

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Joy Morgan murder: Cricklewood man Shohfah-El Israel jailed for a minimum 17 years for killing missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

‘What an honour’ - Kiyan Prince’s father Mark hopes QPR’s renamed stadium can boost support for foundation

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Archant

Weston-super-Mare 2 Hendon 2 - Greens denied opening day win by late equaliser

The Hendon defence are devastated to have conceded a goal in the dying seconds of injury time

Brent consults on lifting cycling ban in 57 parks and open spaces in the borough

Roundwood Park, a grade II listed Victorian Park still lovely after 125 years Pic credit: Adam Tiernan Thomas

T20: Malan steers Middlesex past Gloucestershire

Dawid Malan of Middlesex sprints for a quick single (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

QPR v Huddersfield: Four things we learned from 1-1 draw

QPR's Geoff Cameron. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists