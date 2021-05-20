Plans for HS2 works building in Kilburn

Published: 5:53 PM May 20, 2021

Plans for a works building in Kilburn that forms part of the High Speed 2 (HS2) railway development - Credit: Google

Councillors will judge plans for a works building in Kilburn that forms part of the High Speed 2 (HS2) railway development at a meeting next week.

Proposals for a headhouse building in Canterbury Road, will be presented to Brent Council’s planning committee on Monday (May 24).

Developers hope to provide a mechanical and electrical plant, a fan room, and a series of vent stacks at the site, which would support the HS2 scheme.

The general proposals have already been authorised under the High Speed Rail Act 2017 but councillors must decide whether they need to be altered to protect the wider environment.

Council officers noted some concerns around the development’s design and its impact on the Kilburn conservation area and neighbouring properties.

However, they suggested it would be “acceptable” and pointed out the headhouse would “largely be screened” by existing buildings.

In their report, they also noted there would be minimal impact on traffic since the site would “only be accessed for operational or maintenance purposes”.

And, while the site borders a green corridor, they said it would not disturb any archaeological or natural conservation and measures have been put in place to support the surrounding environment.

There was huge opposition when plans emerged to erect a controversial vent shaft between St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Canterbury Road and several housing estates.

HS2, the government body in charge of the controversial multi-billion pound train line which will shave 30 minutes off a journey from London to Birmingham, initially planned to put its giant ventilation shaft in a car park in Salusbury Road, Queen’s Park.

But in 2015 neighbours accused Brent Council of a “stitch-up” after it objected on the grounds that Salusbury Road was a “valuable part” of its South Kilburn Regeneration Programme – and instead proposed the site next to the school.

Two petitions received more than 600 signatures.

In July 2020 an HS2 “Rebel Trail” against the construction of the billion-pound railway was welcomed by a roused crowd in South Kilburn.

Officers have recommended the committee approve the scheme – the discussion can be accessed via the council’s website at 6pm.