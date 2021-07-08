Gallery
Amazing pictures as crowds return to Wembley for England win over Denmark
- Credit: PA
An estimated 65,000 fans descended on Wembley to watch England beat Denmark many leaving ecstatic after the game.
England beat Denmark 2-0 in the nerve-wracking EUFA Euro 2020 semi final on Wednesday (July 7).
Victorious England will now play Italy in Sunday's final – the first time in 55 years the Three Lions have reached this level in an international game.
The semi-final match saw Denmark take an early lead with a goal scoring free kick before Raheem Sterling's tactical playing forced an own goal to bring the score level.
Captain Harry Kane's penalty was saved in extra time but he scored from the rebound to secure the win .
You may also want to watch:
Wembley went wild with deafening noise and crazy celebrations.
Here are some pictures that capture those fans:
Most Read
- 1 Road closures and crowds as Euro 2020 returns to Wembley
- 2 Kilburn woman arrested on suspicion of Wembley pensioner's murder
- 3 Murderous teenager will be a 'killing machine' in the future warns sisters' mother
- 4 All you need to know about tickets for Boxpark's Euro 2020 screenings
- 5 Danyal Hussein guilty of murdering two adored sisters in Kingsbury park
- 6 Firefighters attend blaze in Dudden Hill
- 7 Kingsbury murders: Video captures moment killer teenager was arrested
- 8 Man stabbed in Harlesden rushed to hospital
- 9 Met Police officers to enter pleas after allegedly sharing pictures of murdered sisters
- 10 Euro 2020: Covid outbreak among fans 'a risk' says minister