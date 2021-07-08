News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Gallery

Amazing pictures as crowds return to Wembley for England win over Denmark

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:03 AM July 8, 2021   
England fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium after England qualified for the Euro 2020 final where

England fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium after England beat Denmark to make it into the Euro 2020 final against Italy. - Credit: PA

An estimated 65,000 fans descended on Wembley to watch England beat Denmark many leaving ecstatic after the game.

England beat Denmark 2-0 in the nerve-wracking EUFA Euro 2020 semi final on Wednesday (July 7).

Victorious England will now play Italy in Sunday's final – the first time in 55 years the Three Lions have reached this level in an international game. 

The semi-final match saw Denmark take an early lead with a goal scoring free kick before Raheem Sterling's tactical playing forced an own goal to bring the score level. 

Captain Harry Kane's penalty was saved in extra time but he scored from the rebound to secure the win .

Wembley went wild with deafening noise and crazy celebrations.

Here are some pictures that capture those fans: 

England fans leave Wembley Stadium, along Wembley way after England qualified for the Euro 2020 fina

England fans leave Wembley Stadium following England's victorious win against Denmark. - Credit: PA

England fans leave Wembley Stadium, along Wembley way after England qualified for the Euro 2020 fina

Aerial view of fans leaving Wembley Stadium after England qualified for the Euro 2020 final where they will face Italy on Sunday 11th July - Credit: PA

England fans dressed as knights outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match

England fans dressed as knights outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match between England and Denmark. - Credit: PA

England fans sporting facemasks of Ed Sheeran and David Beckham outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the

England fans sporting facemasks of Ed Sheeran and David Beckham outside Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

An England fan wearing three Lion chocolate bars on his chest outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the U

An England fan wearing three Lion chocolate bars on his chest - Credit: PA

England fans outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match between England an

England fans in Wembley Park before the England/Denmark game - Credit: PA

Ticketed fans inside Boxpark Wembley before the game

Ticketed fans inside Boxpark Wembley before the game - Credit: Luke O'Brien

Getting into the spirit of the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark at Boxpark Wembley pre match

Getting into the spirit of the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark at Boxpark Wembley pre match - Credit: Luke O'Brien

Fans at Boxpark Wembley ahead of England's victory against Denmark

Fans at Boxpark Wembley ahead of England's victory against Denmark - Credit: Luke O'Brien

England fans get into the spirit of the Euro 2020 semi-final match at Boxpark Wembley

England fans get into the spirit of the Euro 2020 semi-final match at Boxpark Wembley - Credit: Luke O'Brien

