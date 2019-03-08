Al fresco picnic held in Wembley for dementia sufferers and their families

Dementia sufferers and carers enjoying a picnic in Barham Park. PIcture: Paul Lorber Archant

Good weather allowed dementia sufferers and their carers enjoy a charity's first al fresco picnic in Wembley.

More than 70 people from across Brent got together at the social gathering in Barham Park on June 3.

It was organised by Community Action on Dementia (CAD) and hosted by Barham Community Library and Memory Lounge in Harrow Road.

Kamlesh Patel, dementia peer support co-ordinator at Cricklewood's Ashford Place, where CAD is based, said: "We are delighted at the success of this first picnic. Sharing experiences and being able to get out helps to tackle isolation and gives everyone the confidence to lead a more fulfilling life."

Paul Lorber, of Barham Community Library, added: "We are proud of all the groups from across Brent who came along and who do such great work supporting people with dementia and their careers."

Ashford Place's Gabby Horecka, added: "Volunteers are the backbone of our cafés."