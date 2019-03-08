Petition launched to save the Bobby Moore murals at Wembley Park

World Cup tile mural in Wembley Park (Picture: Wembley History Society and Brent Archives) Archant

A petition has been launched to save the colourful tile murals hidden away behind adverts in Wembley Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The murals along the Bobby Moore Subway, after visitors have walked down the steps from the tube station, show scenes from famous sports and entertainment events at the Wembley Stadium and SSE Arena.

Regeneration giants Quintain submitted an application for advertising consent, to cover most of the walls of the subway at Wembley Park with illuminated advertisements for at least 10 years.

You may also want to watch:

Philip Grant, of the Wembley History Society, is calling on Brent's planning committee to reject the application.

He said: "The more signatures we achieve, the better the chance of getting these planning applications considered properly, and hopefully in public at a Brent Planning Committee meeting in June or July.

Visit https://bit.ly/2WxJ09w

Deadline for signatures is June 5