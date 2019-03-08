Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Calls for step-free access to Willesden Green station as second petition handed to Mayor of London

PUBLISHED: 09:11 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 10 July 2019

Brent & Harrow Assembly Member Navin Shah with second petition calling for step-free access to Willesden Green underground platforms.

Brent & Harrow Assembly Member Navin Shah with second petition calling for step-free access to Willesden Green underground platforms.

Archant

A petition has been handed in to London's mayor demanding step-free access at Willesden Green underground station.

Navin Shah, London Assembly member for Brent, submitted his second petition to Sadiq Khan with 800 signatures from neighbours, traders, and local businesses.

The new petition, supported by Dudden Hill councillor Janice Long, urges Transport for London (TfL) to conduct a feasibility study which considers the case for lift and bridge access to Jubilee Line platforms from Station Parade.

There are 30 steps between the station concourse and platforms below which are challenging for disabled, elderly and parents with push chairs.

The petition suggests that TfL and Brent Council can raise the funding required from third party sources and Section 106 agreements generated from large-scale developments in the borough.

The Mayor of London is investing £200 million to ensure that 40 per cent of the London Underground network is step-free by March 2022.

However, Mr Shah said the government removed TfL's operational grant last year which totals approximately £700 million a year.

You may also want to watch:

TfL is now the only transport authority in Europe that does not receive a government subsidy for day-to-day running costs.

Mr Shah added: "It is vital that we open our local transport links as far as possible to those with disabilities and mobility issues and parents with young children.

"I am happy to submit this second petition to the Mayor of London on behalf of local councillors and the Willesden Green Access Group.

"There is a clear case for the provision of step-free access at the station which is located in a residential area with many community hubs and places of worship nearby.

"I will continue to lobby the Mayor of London, TfL and Brent Council to deliver step free access at this station. It should be highlighted that the mayor is prioritising improving step-free access across the tube network, but the government is grossly underfunding transport in the capital, preventing TfL from being even more ambitious on this issue."

Brent Council did not confirm it would put funding towards it.

But cllr Shama Tatler, cabinet lead for planning, confirmed the council backed the petition. She said: "Of course we too want all stations in Brent to be step-free.

"We want to work with TfL to look how we can deliver step-free stations across Brent."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

North Wembley stabbing: Two young men rushed to hospital after multiple stabbing in Preston Park

Police respond to multiple stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Craig Small killing: Mother’s appeal as police release name of man gunned down in Wembley

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

North Wembley stabbing: Two young men rushed to hospital after multiple stabbing in Preston Park

Police respond to multiple stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Craig Small killing: Mother’s appeal as police release name of man gunned down in Wembley

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Calls for step-free access to Willesden Green station as second petition handed to Mayor of London

Brent & Harrow Assembly Member Navin Shah with second petition calling for step-free access to Willesden Green underground platforms.

Cargiant promises to fight purchase of its land by Old Oak and Park Royal chiefs

Cargiant sits on industrial land just south of Willesden Junction station. Picture: Google StreetView

Cricket: Murtagh is star man in Middlesex win

Middlesex bowler Tim Murtagh celebrates taking a wicket (pic Martin Rickett/PA)

Brondesbury captain Overy proud of team’s comeback to draw

N Jones of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harrow Borough get pre-season off to a winning start

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists