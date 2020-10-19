Police appeal for witness to Peter Petrou murder in Kilburn

Police have released an image of a man who they believe may have witnessed the murder of a 37-year-old man in Kilburn.

Peter Petrou was stabbed at 10.24pm on July 16 in Kilburn High Road, taken to a central London hospital and pronounced dead just before 11pm

Det Serg Sean Judge, investigating said: “We believe that the man shown in the image is a witness to the incident, and due to his close proximity to the victim at the time of the incident, he may be able to shed some light on the words being exchanged between the victim and the suspect that led to the murder.

“If you know this person, or indeed, if you are this person, please do get in touch.”

DS Judge added: “This incident took place on a busy high-street next to a well-used fast food eatery. The attack was quick and violent.

“Although a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with this incident, I remain very keen to hear from anyone who can provide additional information.”

Call police via 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference 8685/16JUL or email p236420@met.police.uk.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.

