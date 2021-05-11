Published: 8:42 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 8:58 PM May 11, 2021

A person has died after being injured by a train at Wembley Central Station.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to the High Road just after 7pm this evening.

Drama in Wembley… again… Although the unmarked police car and all the ambulances disappeared pretty quickly. Right after that the Air Ambulance was landing behind Primark, possibly in or near our local park so maybe something happening there 🤔 @bktimes @myldn pic.twitter.com/z3hfs0Nkml — Andrea Heribanova (@andreah1306) May 11, 2021

They sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast car, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and it's Hazardous Area Response Team.

An air ambulance was also seen by witnesses in the area.

However, sadly the patient died at the scene.

Transport for London said the Bakerloo line is part suspended between Queen's Park and Harrow and Wealdstone with severe delays on the rest of the line.

The London Overground is also part suspended with no service between Willesden and Watford Junction.