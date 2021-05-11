News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Person dies after being 'injured by a train' at Wembley station

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 8:42 PM May 11, 2021    Updated: 8:58 PM May 11, 2021
A person has died after being injured by a train in Wembley - Credit: Getty Images

A person has died after being injured by a train at Wembley Central Station.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to the High Road just after 7pm this evening. 

They sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast car, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and it's Hazardous Area Response Team.

An air ambulance was also seen by witnesses in the area.

However, sadly the patient died at the scene.

An LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.02pm this evening (11 May) to reports of a person injured by a train at Wembley Central train station.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast car, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

“Sadly the patient died at the scene.”

Transport for London said the Bakerloo line is part suspended between Queen's Park and Harrow and Wealdstone with severe delays on the rest of the line.

The London Overground is also part suspended with no service between Willesden and Watford Junction.

