Published: 3:14 PM September 6, 2021

Freddie Mercury at Wembley Stadium in 1986 for Queen’s ‘Magic’ Tour - Credit: Donated by The Lightpower Collection/Neal Preston

Portraits exploring stories from Wembley Stadium are going on display at Brent Museum and Archives for the first time.

Newly acquired portraits of Freddie Mercury, and footballers Alex Scott and Marcus Rashford form part of a new exhibition People Powered: From the ground up at Willesden Green Library, in the High Road until December 3.

Former lioness, Alex Scott - Credit: Nina Manandhar

The exhibition, which explores the people, stories and industries connected to Wembley Stadium and the surrounding area, is part of a partnership between the National Portrait Gallery and Brent Museum and Archives.

The project will see a series of exhibitions, activities and events taking place in the borough throughout the autumn.

Filmmakers Turab Shah and Arwa Aburawa and Brent-based young

people, delve into the lives of those who have worked at Wembley Stadium or enjoyed career defining moments there.

Marcus Rashford by Elliott Morgan - Credit: Elliott Morgan

Portraits also include Mobo founder Kanya King, athlete Rachel Yankey and footballer Bobby Moore and showcase posters, souvenirs and archive photographs from the stadium over the years.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be a programme of photography workshops for adults and children, and sessions for schools.

A new schools outreach programme, Faces and Places, is also launching where a specialist team of artists and historians will work with schools across Brent during the autumn term to explore portraits of inspirational people connected to the borough.

Newly acquired portrait of Marcus Rashford go on display at Brent Museum and Archives. - Credit: Benedict Johnson

In December, a second exhibition opens Icons of Colour: Portraits of Brent’s Change Makers which will also include the first public display of the National Portrait Gallery’s newly commissioned portrait of Zadie Smith by Nigerian born artist Toyin Ojih Odutola.

From the ground up is part of People Powered, the National Portrait Gallery’s partnership programme, exploring the stories of international and world-class industries, from aviation to football and looking at their impact on communities and local landscapes.

Visitors are encouraged to leave their own Wembley memories on social media or in the exhibition itself.

Newly acquired portraits of Freddie Mercury and Marcus Rashford go on display at Brent Museum and Archives. - Credit: Benedict Johnson

People Powered and Faces and Places are part of the National Portrait Gallery’s People project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Art Fund, which includes a major redevelopment of the Gallery in Trafalgar Square and an extensive programme of nationwide activities.