Updated

Published: 7:40 AM August 2, 2021 Updated: 8:11 AM August 2, 2021

Police investigating the disappearance of a 71-year-old woman from Hertfordshire, who has links to Willesden, have charged two men with her murder.

Louise Kam was last seen by a family member near the Spires Shopping Centre in Barnet at around 12.30pm on July 26.

She had been driving a black BMW 3 Series convertible, registration number LM11 ECJ, Scotland Yard said.

Officers believe Ms Kam drove from Borehamwood to Barnet before making her way to the area of Willesden High Road on that Monday afternoon.

The BMW was recovered by police two days later on July 28 in north-west London, but officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen it earlier that week.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Kam is described as a Chinese woman who lives in Potters Bar.

She is around 5ft 4ins in height and of slim build and has very long black hair and brown eyes.

She usually dresses smartly and often carries a red handbag.

Mohamed El Abboud, 26, of Gallants Farm Road, Barnet, and Kusai Al-jundi, 23, of Wood End Road, Harrow, have both been charged with her murder.

They are both due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today (August 2).

Police continue to investigate Ms Kam's disappearance.

Det Chf Insp Brian Howie, said: “Louise’s disappearance is entirely out of character. Her family – in particular her two sons – are extremely worried about her.

“Officers are also becoming increasingly concerned for Louise’s safety.

"It is vital that anyone who knows anything gets in touch with police or Crimestoppers as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8721 4205 or call 101 ref 7210/29july.

Information can also be provided to police online at mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S73-PO1

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form.