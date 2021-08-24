Published: 2:00 PM August 24, 2021

A Cricklewood pensioner was given a £110 parking ticket days after thieves smashed his car window to steal his disabled blue badge permit.

Ollie Silva, of Ivy Road, said Brent Council’s decision to issue the fine when he had been a victim of a crime was “ludicrous”.

The 71-year-old criticised the council’s permit system, saying it made it difficult to tell the council that his badge had been stolen and he was awaiting a replacement.

He also said he had taken the necessary steps to ensure he did not receive a fine, including handing over the crime reference number he got from the police.

“The whole thing is ludicrous. It’s clear that the car was broken into. And the council doesn’t have anything in place to manage things like this," he said.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s one thing after another. You have to pay to get the window fixed and then they ask you to pay for a parking ticket.

“I’m sure the traffic warden was just doing his job, but the council should be able to see what’s happened here.”

Ollie, who is entitled to a blue badge due to a heart condition, said he did not want to move his car from the space outside his house as the broken window was only covered with a bin bag and putting it somewhere else would have left it “vulnerable”.

He added such thefts are a common issue in his neighbourhood and that he knows of four other people who have been victims of similar crimes.

He has called for a wider review of the system and questioned why the council couldn’t adopt a similar approach it has to normal parking permits, which are no longer physical and can be checked online by traffic wardens.

Ollie has since purchased a short-term permit for his street – which has restrictions from 10am to 9pm – to avoid being handed further fines.

He added: “It seems like a bit of a waste, but I can’t just leave it as I might end up getting more and more tickets. At least this way I’m covered for the next three months.”

His daughter, Donna Luiz, intends to appeal the parking ticket on his behalf and she is just as incensed with the council’s behaviour.

She said: “These things can happen but what makes me angry is the way the council has gone about it.

“Dad can’t see as well or hear as well any more. He does try but obviously things are a bit slower for him now. And the whole process was very frustrating.

“He sent through all the necessary things, the car was clearly broken into, and I will fight for it.”

Brent Council, which has been contacted for comment, agreed to cancel the fine after reviewing the evidence.