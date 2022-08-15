One man has died after a fatal collision in Brent - Credit: Charlotte Moore

A man has died after a collision between a car and a bus on Saturday (August 13) in Brent.

The Met Police was called to Harrow Road near Chaplin Road, Wembley, at 3pm.

A man in his 70s, who was the driver of the car, was treated by paramedics at the scene

Despite their efforts he was pronounced dead shortly after. His next of kin have been informed.

A number of other people on the bus at the time of the collision were treated for minor injuries following the accident.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting the reference CAD4404/13AUG.