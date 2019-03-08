Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Retired Wembley football coach 'banned from sunbathing' outside his housing association flat

PUBLISHED: 16:28 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 21 May 2019

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Jonathan Goldberg

A retired football coach claims a housing officer banned him from sunbathing outside his Wembley home.

The officer told former QPR scout Peter Moring, who was paid £50 for introducing the club to England star Raheem Sterling, that a neighbour had complained about him soaking up rays in front of his house - something he has been doing for 36 years.

When approached by this newspaper, Network Homes insisted Mr Moring was not banned - but said it would be investigating to find out what had happened.

He said: "They banned me from sunbathing because one lady complained.

"I've been doing it since 1983. [The officer] told me: 'You are not allowed to sunbathe with your shorts outside.'

"I live in a flat on the bottom floor and when it's sunny I like to sit on a stool, in my shorts, and sunbathe.

"There are 42 flats here and one person complained? It's stupid.

"I asked him why nobody reported me when we had all that hot weather. He didn't answer me."

You may also want to watch:

The comment came while Mr Moring was being told about a separate complaint that he'd had a private, explicit conversation too loudly within earshot of others.

"He wouldn't tell me who made the complaints," said Mr Moring.

It's not the first time the 85-year-old has been forced to defend himself over housing issues.

As reported in this paper, he fought allegations that he was a benefit fraudster in April 2016.

He was accused by Brent Council of taking on a lodger at his one-bedroom housing association flat in Elliot Close.

According to letters sent to Mr Moring, he was allegedly sharing his home with Kalaithelvie Poobalarathanan, a woman he had "never heard of in my life".

He was later exonerated and compensated by Brent Council.

A spokesperson for Network Homes said: "The block has a communal garden at the rear and we encourage all our residents and tenants to use it appropriately, but the tenant has not been banned from sunbathing in front of his property.

"We take all formal complaints seriously and will investigate to find out what has happened.

"As this is an ongoing complaint and due to the serious nature of some of the allegations, we will not be commenting on this further."

Most Read

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

Crime alert system launched in Brent to help keep people updated and safe from harm

Council, crime and community members at the launch of the new Online Watch Link alert system. Picture: Brent Council

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

L&Q and Brent Council slammed by occupiers of ‘costly’ ‘defective’ flats in South Kilburn

Neighbours living in Chase House and Franklin House protesting at neglect by landlord L&Q. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Most Read

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

Crime alert system launched in Brent to help keep people updated and safe from harm

Council, crime and community members at the launch of the new Online Watch Link alert system. Picture: Brent Council

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

L&Q and Brent Council slammed by occupiers of ‘costly’ ‘defective’ flats in South Kilburn

Neighbours living in Chase House and Franklin House protesting at neglect by landlord L&Q. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Kher heaps praise on Acton pair after comfortable win over Indian Gymkhana

Acton players step off the pitch after beating Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three (pic: Acton CC)

Overy happy as Brondesbury beat Wycombe House for first win of season

Max Hope, Adam Wilson and James Overy of Brondesbury (pic: Brondesbury CC)

Track Academy pair impress at Middlesex Championships

Ruth-Ann Otaruoh (left) and Reece Earle of Track Academy (pic: Track Academy)

Joyce Bacchus MBE dies: Tributes paid to veteran Brent councillor, former mayor and Notting Hill Carnival organiser

Joyce Bacchus MBE

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists