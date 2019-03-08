Retired Wembley football coach 'banned from sunbathing' outside his housing association flat

A retired football coach claims a housing officer banned him from sunbathing outside his Wembley home.

The officer told former QPR scout Peter Moring, who was paid £50 for introducing the club to England star Raheem Sterling, that a neighbour had complained about him soaking up rays in front of his house - something he has been doing for 36 years.

When approached by this newspaper, Network Homes insisted Mr Moring was not banned - but said it would be investigating to find out what had happened.

He said: "They banned me from sunbathing because one lady complained.

"I've been doing it since 1983. [The officer] told me: 'You are not allowed to sunbathe with your shorts outside.'

"I live in a flat on the bottom floor and when it's sunny I like to sit on a stool, in my shorts, and sunbathe.

"There are 42 flats here and one person complained? It's stupid.

"I asked him why nobody reported me when we had all that hot weather. He didn't answer me."

The comment came while Mr Moring was being told about a separate complaint that he'd had a private, explicit conversation too loudly within earshot of others.

"He wouldn't tell me who made the complaints," said Mr Moring.

It's not the first time the 85-year-old has been forced to defend himself over housing issues.

As reported in this paper, he fought allegations that he was a benefit fraudster in April 2016.

He was accused by Brent Council of taking on a lodger at his one-bedroom housing association flat in Elliot Close.

According to letters sent to Mr Moring, he was allegedly sharing his home with Kalaithelvie Poobalarathanan, a woman he had "never heard of in my life".

He was later exonerated and compensated by Brent Council.

A spokesperson for Network Homes said: "The block has a communal garden at the rear and we encourage all our residents and tenants to use it appropriately, but the tenant has not been banned from sunbathing in front of his property.

"We take all formal complaints seriously and will investigate to find out what has happened.

"As this is an ongoing complaint and due to the serious nature of some of the allegations, we will not be commenting on this further."