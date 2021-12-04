A man is stable in hospital following collision with a vehicle in Neasden - Credit: Met

A man is in a stable condition in hospital following a collision with a car in Neasden.

Part of the A406 is closed in Neasden after a van was in collision with a male pedestrian at around 7.30am this morning (December 4).

The driver stopped at the scene.

Part of the A406 is closed in Neasden after a vehicle was in collision with a male pedestrian at around 7.30am. No arrest. The man has been taken to hospital where his condition is critical.



Drivers are advised to avoid the area. — Brent MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBrent) December 4, 2021

The man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

No arrests have been made.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.







