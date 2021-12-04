Man in stable condition following collision with a van in Neasden
Published: 1:16 PM December 4, 2021
Updated: 1:17 PM December 4, 2021
- Credit: Met
A man is in a stable condition in hospital following a collision with a car in Neasden.
Part of the A406 is closed in Neasden after a van was in collision with a male pedestrian at around 7.30am this morning (December 4).
The driver stopped at the scene.
The man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.
No arrests have been made.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
