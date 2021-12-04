News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man in stable condition following collision with a van in Neasden

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:16 PM December 4, 2021
Updated: 1:17 PM December 4, 2021
A Harlesden man has been charged in connection with sex assaults on women in Brent

A man is stable in hospital following collision with a vehicle in Neasden

A man is in a stable condition in hospital following a collision with a car in Neasden.

Part of the A406 is closed in Neasden after a van was in collision with a male pedestrian at around 7.30am this morning (December 4).

The driver stopped at the scene.

The man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Scotland Yard said. 

No arrests have been made. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.



