Pedestrian dies following a collision with a lorry in Park Royal

PUBLISHED: 09:32 15 September 2020

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry. Picture: Met Police

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A 36-year-old pedestrian has died following a collision with a lorry in Park Royal.

Emergency services were called to Great Central Way just after midday on Monday, September 14) following reports of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Scotland Yard said.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver stopped at the location and was not arrested.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and those with dash cam footage to come forward.

Officers from the serious collision investigation unit are asking for anyone with footage to call 0208 246 9820.

Alternatively call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD 2819/14 Sept.

