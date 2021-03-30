Neighbourhood patrols in Brent parks over the Easter bank holiday

Published: 1:29 PM March 30, 2021

Neighbourhood patrols will be out in force this Easter weekend to deter and prevent anti-social behaviour and keep parks clean in Brent.

Officers will be in Roundwood, Gladstone and King Edward VII parks as the Rule of Six returned to outdoor spaces yesterday.

Covid guidelines have eased allowing two households, or six people, to meet outdoors.

In line with government guidelines, tennis courts will be reopened for bookings and multi-use games areas opened.

Formally organised parent and child groups can now take place outdoors for up to 15 people; under fives are not counted.

New banners will remind people to continue to socially distance.

Litter bins will be emptied on Good Friday and Easter Monday and people are urged to take their litter home if a bin is full.

A Brent Council spokesperson said: "As lockdown restrictions are eased, we are asking all residents to enjoy our parks and open spaces responsibly, respecting the space and other park users. Covid-19 has not gone away."