Neighbourhood patrols in Brent parks over the Easter bank holiday
- Credit: Jonathan Goldberg
Neighbourhood patrols will be out in force this Easter weekend to deter and prevent anti-social behaviour and keep parks clean in Brent.
Officers will be in Roundwood, Gladstone and King Edward VII parks as the Rule of Six returned to outdoor spaces yesterday.
Covid guidelines have eased allowing two households, or six people, to meet outdoors.
In line with government guidelines, tennis courts will be reopened for bookings and multi-use games areas opened.
Formally organised parent and child groups can now take place outdoors for up to 15 people; under fives are not counted.
You may also want to watch:
New banners will remind people to continue to socially distance.
Litter bins will be emptied on Good Friday and Easter Monday and people are urged to take their litter home if a bin is full.
Most Read
- 1 Two 17-year-old boys shot and stabbed in Kingsbury
- 2 Brent Cross railway station reaches new £180m milestone
- 3 Covid-19: What can you now do with lockdown eased from March 29?
- 4 Vaccine take up in Brent amongst the worst in UK
- 5 Free football for kids with QPR as outdoor sports return
- 6 'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town
- 7 Neighbourhood patrols in Brent parks over the Easter bank holiday
- 8 London has become dangerous, overcrowded, polluted and a magnet for criminals
- 9 Unemployment is expected to rise after Covid-19
- 10 Homeless men fear they 'will die' as Wembley hotel stay ends
A Brent Council spokesperson said: "As lockdown restrictions are eased, we are asking all residents to enjoy our parks and open spaces responsibly, respecting the space and other park users. Covid-19 has not gone away."