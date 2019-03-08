Search

Patricia Harrison dies: Tributes to 'one-of-a-kind' Brent councillor and Copland School teacher

PUBLISHED: 10:49 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 26 July 2019

Patricia Harrison. Picture: Brent Council

Patricia Harrison. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

Former Preston councillor Patricia Harrison died at St Luke's Hospice on Thursday morning following a period of illness.

Patricia, often known as Pat, served on Brent Council for two terms, and was a long-term governor at three Brent schools - Preston Park Primary, Crest Girls Academy, and Malorees Junior School.

She had been a teacher at Copland School in Wembley before retiring.

Patricia was chair of Brent's Labour group during her time at the town hall and was also a member of the task group on youth offending.

Brent's leader Cllr Muhammed Butt led tributes to Pat, calling her "a one-of-a-kind councillor".

He continued: "She was selfless in her dedication to public life, generous and compassionate with her time and company - a true stalwart of the Labour movement, the like of which we can be proud to have known. We will cherish her memory indefinitely."

His colleague Cllr Ketan Sheth described Pat as a "great friend". Cllr Sheth (Lab, Tokyngton) added: "Brent has today lost a dedicated and humble public servant in Pat Harrison. I have any fond memories of the time we spent working in local government and education.

"Her profound contribution to public service and legacy will be forever remembered."

This year's mayor of Brent, Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, also added that the council had "suffered a great loss".

He said: "It was extremely saddening to hear the news of Pat's death this morning. When I was first elected in 2014, Pat was a welcoming face and worked hard to help the many new councillors settle in. I offer my deepest sympathy to her friends and family, on behalf of all at Brent Council."

Patricia is the second former Preston councillor to pass away in less than a week. Former Tory member John Detre, who also served Northwick Park, died on Sunday.

Both ex-councillors were cared for by St Luke's Hospice.

Did you know Patricia? Send a tribute to Sam.Volpe@archant.co.uk

