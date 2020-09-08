Consultation to increase parking fines and make Brent a ‘Band A only’ borough
PUBLISHED: 12:41 08 September 2020
Adam Shaw, local democracy reporter
A consultation into increasing parking fines by up to £20 has opened in Brent.
Brent Council is looking to increase the Band B penalty amount in line with the higher Band A fines to create a “band A only” borough.
Motorists are currently fined £110 in Band B which will increase to £130. Higher rate discounts will rise from £55 to £65 while lower tariff fines will jump from £40 to £60 and discounts from £30 to £40.
The council says Brent is one of a small number of boroughs that operates as both a Band A and Band B borough for parking offences with Band A generally enforced in Wembley, while the remainder of Brent is Band B.
In 2017/18 the council made £112,282 from parking contraventions, rising to £118,351 the following year and £124,264 in 2019/20.
Contravention increases include loading restriction and dropped kerb offences and bus stop and pedestrian crossing offences.
Consultation closes October 5.
For more information click here
