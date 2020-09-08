Consultation to increase parking fines and make Brent a ‘Band A only’ borough

Brent's biodegradable parking tickets. Picture: Adam Shaw Adam Shaw, local democracy reporter

A consultation into increasing parking fines by up to £20 has opened in Brent.

Brent Council is looking to increase the Band B penalty amount in line with the higher Band A fines to create a “band A only” borough.

Motorists are currently fined £110 in Band B which will increase to £130. Higher rate discounts will rise from £55 to £65 while lower tariff fines will jump from £40 to £60 and discounts from £30 to £40.

The council says Brent is one of a small number of boroughs that operates as both a Band A and Band B borough for parking offences with Band A generally enforced in Wembley, while the remainder of Brent is Band B.

In 2017/18 the council made £112,282 from parking contraventions, rising to £118,351 the following year and £124,264 in 2019/20.

Contravention increases include loading restriction and dropped kerb offences and bus stop and pedestrian crossing offences.

Consultation closes October 5.

