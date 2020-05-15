Search

Coronavirus: Parking enforcement officers back patrolling Brent now lockdown has eased

PUBLISHED: 13:14 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 15 May 2020

Serco enforcement officers will go from delivering food to dishing out fines now lockdown's eased. Picture: Brent Council

Serco enforcement officers will go from delivering food to dishing out fines now lockdown's eased. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

Brent’s parking enforcement officers are back on the beat dishing out fines now that lockdown rules have been eased.

Following government announcements of an ease in lockdown rules more motorists have taken to the roads.

Enforcement officers from Serco, who were pitching in with other areas of the council’s response to COVID-19, are now returning to their day jobs.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent Council’s environment lead, said: “Since the start of this pandemic, we have taken a common-sense approach to parking enforcement. Thanks to residents parking considerately, many of our civil enforcement officers have been freed up to help with relief efforts, delivering food to those who need it most. We’ve also been supporting our brilliant NHS staff and other key workers with free parking, which will continue for as long as necessary.

You may also want to watch:

“However, as we see more traffic return to our streets, we need to keep roads moving smoothly and safely and ensure residents are able to park near to home when returning from work. Not only do we need to make sure vehicles, including emergency services, can get through, but we also need to support pedestrians to keep social distancing.”

Beginning in March, the council has been focusing enforcement on the most serious contraventions which endanger road safety or block traffic.

A carefully phased return to full enforcement is now necessary to help manage a safe and controlled recovery, it said

Anyone living in a Controlled Parking Zone must ensure that their permit is up to date, and that all car-users should pay for their parking when they arrive at their destination if using a car park or pay & display bay.

