Firefighters battle Park Royal laundry unit blaze
PUBLISHED: 10:26 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 02 July 2020
Firefighters battled a blaze in a laundry unit in Park Royal this morning (July 2).
About 100 firefighters and 15 engines - including from Park Royal, Acton, North Kensington, Ealing, Chiswick and Wembley - were called to the industrial unit on Sunbeam Road at about 2.20am.
London Fire Brigade’s 999 control officers had received 13 calls about the fire.
Although the flames were out by about 5.30am, emergency workers stayed on the scene to dampen down the area.
There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.
