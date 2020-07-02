Firefighters battle Park Royal laundry unit blaze

The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Firefighters battled a blaze in a laundry unit in Park Royal this morning (July 2).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade

About 100 firefighters and 15 engines - including from Park Royal, Acton, North Kensington, Ealing, Chiswick and Wembley - were called to the industrial unit on Sunbeam Road at about 2.20am.

London Fire Brigade’s 999 control officers had received 13 calls about the fire.

READ MORE: Three children and three adults rescued from Kingsbury shop blaze and taken to hospital

Although the flames were out by about 5.30am, emergency workers stayed on the scene to dampen down the area.

The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade

The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade

You may also want to watch: