Search

Advanced search

Firefighters battle Park Royal laundry unit blaze

PUBLISHED: 10:26 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 02 July 2020

The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade

The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

Firefighters battled a blaze in a laundry unit in Park Royal this morning (July 2).

The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire BrigadeThe fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade

About 100 firefighters and 15 engines - including from Park Royal, Acton, North Kensington, Ealing, Chiswick and Wembley - were called to the industrial unit on Sunbeam Road at about 2.20am.

London Fire Brigade’s 999 control officers had received 13 calls about the fire.

READ MORE: Three children and three adults rescued from Kingsbury shop blaze and taken to hospital

Although the flames were out by about 5.30am, emergency workers stayed on the scene to dampen down the area.

The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire BrigadeThe fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire BrigadeThe fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade

The fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire BrigadeThe fire in the industrial unit in Park Royal on July 2 Picture: London Fire Brigade

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Teenager arrested in connection with murders of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Northwick Park Hospital seeking volunteers to trial Covid Vaccine

Dr Alastair McGregor, consultant for infectious diseases at Northwick Park. Picture: LNWUH

Teenager, 18, charged with murder of both Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Two Met officers arrested over photos of murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Brent Central has highest number of furloughed workers in the UK

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an extension to the furlough scheme until October. Picture: House of Commons

Most Read

Teenager arrested in connection with murders of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Northwick Park Hospital seeking volunteers to trial Covid Vaccine

Dr Alastair McGregor, consultant for infectious diseases at Northwick Park. Picture: LNWUH

Teenager, 18, charged with murder of both Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Two Met officers arrested over photos of murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Brent Central has highest number of furloughed workers in the UK

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an extension to the furlough scheme until October. Picture: House of Commons

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

Coronavirus: Assurances given to British Olympic, Paralympic bosses

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Cricket: England boosted by Curran’s negative test

A general view of play during day three of England's inter-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Premiership Rugby clubs to start contact training on Monday

Saracens Alex Lewington is tackled by Northampton's Dan Biggar

Club Preparation Fund to help grassroots football return

The new Club Preparation Fund will help football clubs and community organisations to prepare their buildings to safely reopen in-line with Government guidance around hygiene and social distancing.