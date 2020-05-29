Search

125 firefighters tackle blaze in Park Royal industrial unit

PUBLISHED: 18:27 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 29 May 2020

Firefighters rushed to the fire in Park Royal this afternoon. Picture: Jenni/BLM @ginnejj

Firefighters rushed to the fire in Park Royal this afternoon. Picture: Jenni/BLM @ginnejj

Firefighters rushed to a blaze in Park Royal this afternoon (May 29).

Fifteen engines and 125 firefighters from Park Royal, Willesden, Wembley, North Kensington and Paddington fire stations tackled the fire at an industrial estate on Acton Lane.

The London Fire Brigade was called 34 times about the blaze, which started in a kitchen furnishing sales room at about 2.30pm.

Station Commander Emma Carr, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked hard in hot conditions to bring the fire at an industrial unit under control.

“There was heavy smoke, so locals were urged to close windows and doors and avoid the area.

“Fire crews carried out salvage operations of expensive stock and items identified by business owners.”

Although the fire was under control by 5.40pm, firefighters are still at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

