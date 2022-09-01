The scene of a fatal crash in Park Royal, west London, in which a Range Rover ended up on a railway track for the Piccadilly underground line - Credit: PA

The inquest into the death of a woman who died when the car she was travelling in ended up on a railway track has been suspended.

Yagmur Ozden, 32, of Finchley Road, believed to be a passenger in the Range Rover, died at the scene of the collision which happened at about 3.48am on the A40 westbound near Ealing on August 22.

The car hit a stationary Tesla before ending up on the tracks.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the Baghdad-born beautician died from multiple traumatic injuries and blunt force trauma, West London Coroner’s Court heard.

DC Benjamin Simpson told the court on Wednesday (August 31) that Ms Ozden was pronounced dead at 4.20am.

The Range Rover driver, 23, was taken to hospital where his condition on the day of the crash was described as critical.

A second woman, 26, who was also in the car, sustained non life-threatening injuries, along with a man, 56, who is thought to have been with the Tesla.

A police source said the Range Rover crashed through a Tesla garage and into Park Royal tube station.

Assistant Coroner Dr Anton Vandellen said he would exercise his powers to suspend the inquest as there is “an ongoing criminal investigation”.