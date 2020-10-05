Park Royal flat blaze caused by unattended candle

Blaze in Park Royal flat caused by unattended candle placed on a wicker basket. Picture: LFB Archant

Firefighters have issued a candle safety reminder after a blaze in a flat in Park Royal.

Never leave candles unattended and keep them away from anything that could easily catch light. That's the advice from firefighters after a blaze at a flat in #ParkRoyal https://t.co/PKpsr2RnmF pic.twitter.com/YKyNA7cKHN — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 5, 2020

Six fire engines and 40 crew were called to an eight-storey block in Lakeside Drive at 7.35pm on October 1.

Part of a flat on the third floor was damaged by the fire.

A woman left the flat before the brigade arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s fire investigators believe the fire was caused by an unattended candle which had been placed on a wicker basket.

The candle caught light to a nearby blind and also caused an aerosol contained in the basket to explode.

Station Officer Tony Aston-O’Donovan, who was at the scene, said: “Crews made a good initial attack and worked hard to quickly bring the blaze under control so it was contained to the living room area of the flat.

“The occupant was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm so left the property, closed the door and called 999 which is the right thing to do.

“Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire within homes. They should never be left unattended and they should always be kept away from anything which can easily catch fire.

“You should always make sure they are in a suitable fire resistant candle-holder which won’t be knocked over. Make sure you put them out entirely when you leave the room and especially before bed.”

The Brigade was called at 1936 and the fire was under control by 2033. Fire crews came from Wembley, Acton, Ealing, Chiswick, Northolt and Park Royal.