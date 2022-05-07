Park Royal bakery blaze caused by 'flat bread igniting in the oven'
- Credit: @LFB
A blaze in a Park Royal bakery were likely caused by a flat bread igniting in an oven.
Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters battled a blazing fire at a factory on Minerva Road from 3.20am to 6.10am on May 4.
Most of the ground floor and half of the roof of a single-storey industrial bakery was damaged by fire, said London Fire Brigade.
Three people left the building before the brigade arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.
Local residents were told to keep their windows closed against the smoke.
Eleven gas cylinders were removed as a precaution.
The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by a flat bread that ignited within an oven, this then progressed onto the conveyor belt and ignited the belt.
Station Commander Paul Morgan said: "Firefighters were faced with a fully-developed fire on arrival.
"Crews worked incredibly hard to contain the fire to the single-storey building and prevent further damage.
"One of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders was used as a water tower to get water on to the building externally.
"Firefighters also used one of our drones to provide an aerial view and support observational awareness."
Fire crews from Park Royal, Willesden, Wembley, North Kensington, Ealing, Chiswick attended.