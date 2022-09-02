Pakistan floods: Donations needed for huge scale humanitarian disaster
- Credit: PA/ Planet Labs PBC
Brent Council has urged people to donate to the Pakistan floods appeal, as tens of millions of people face devastation and a third of the country – an area roughly the size of the UK – lies underwater.
The floods have destroyed or badly damaged more than a million homes, sweeping away schools, roads, businesses and everything else in their path.
Some 33 million people have been affected by the record-breaking flooding, and 1,200 have been killed since June, with conditions expected to worsen as rains continue.
Charities are working to help save lives, providing food, temporary shelter, medical aid, clean water and sanitation but funds are urgently needed to reach more people.
Brent Council leader, Muhammed Butt, said: “The devastating flooding in Pakistan is truly heart-breaking.
"This is a humanitarian disaster on a huge scale.
"In Brent, we have a large Pakistani diaspora who have family and relatives personally affected by the floods.
"Now is our opportunity to come together and support the people of Pakistan in their hour of need.”
The Government has pledged to match pound-for-pound up to £5m donated by the public to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal.
See dec.org.uk.