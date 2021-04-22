Published: 9:35 AM April 22, 2021

A proposed new Italian restaurant in Kensal Green has been granted an alcohol licence despite concerns its garden could be a “nightmare” for neighbours.

Brent Council’s licensing committee approved an application by Orfeo, in Chamberlayne Road, on April 14.

The restaurant will be able to serve alcohol until 11.30pm each night, play recorded music, and have customers outside.

But following concerns from several neighbours about the impact of a back garden, the committee added a series of conditions to the licence.

These include a 10.30pm curfew and a ban on smoking and music in the outdoor area.

Applicant Carmine Di Liso suggested limiting the number of people outside to “around 12 to 14 people” at any one time and proposed closing the garden in the winter months.

Opponents had pushed for a complete ban on using the outdoor space, given the impact noise and pollution would have on their homes.

Objector Martin Finn said an initial proposal of using the area until midnight would be “unbearable”, while fellow neighbour Caroline McAteer said it would be “a disaster”.

The committee agreed and subsequently added the conditions relating to the garden.



