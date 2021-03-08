Revised plan submitted for district with 25,000 homes around Old Oak Common

Published: 3:12 PM March 8, 2021

Early illustrative sketches of the new Old Oak Common and Park Royal district - Credit: OPDC

A revised plan has been submitted to build a new urban district around a new major transport hub in Old Oak Common.

The mayor’s Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) has submitted a revised draft local plan to build more than 25,000 new homes and bring thousands of new jobs to the area with a focus on public land around the High Speed 2 (HS2) station at Old Oak Common.

The major transport hub is the only place where HS2, Elizabeth Line and Great Western Railway services will meet.

Subject to planning approval, the revised Plan will speed up the billion-pound regeneration project with "affordable" homes, jobs, public space and local facilities.

Early illustrative sketches to support the draft Local Plan of the new Old Oak Common and Park Royal district.

The OPDC also plans to submit a bid to the government for infrastructure funding to help pay for new access roads, bridges and utilities.

David Lunts, chief executive of OPDC said the plan "builds on the momentum we have already established" as 6,000 homes are already being built.

"By focussing on public sector-owned sites, we can coordinate major regeneration at scale, fully exploiting the amazing potential created by the largest new rail station to be built in over a century here at Old Oak Common.

"Our aim though is not just new homes and jobs; we are creating a desirable, exceptionally well connected and bustling series of districts for London where 'live, work, play' is more than just a slogan."

He said communities will be consulted in the coming months and he hopes to see the local plan adopted before the end of the year.

Liz Peace, chair of OPDC, added: “The OPDC board was pleased to approve these plans and see them resubmitted to the Planning Inspector for the final stage in the local plan process.

"Delivering major regeneration at this scale is both complex and challenging, but this revised approach offers the best possible route for creating a sustainable, liveable new district for London."

Existing businesses in Old Oak North will be protected by designating key sites for long-term employment and OPDC is working with local landowners as well as Brent, Ealing and Hammersmith and Fulham councils.

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, said: "I look forward to seeing this plan adopted and a healthy and inclusive new district emerge in this important part of west London.”



