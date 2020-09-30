Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation recruiting five more community members

Harlesden canal will see a makeover by the OPDC. Picture: OPDC Archant

Recruitment has started for five new members to join a community group who will input into the Old Oak and Park Royal regeneration project.

OPDC's community members at a recent zoom chat. Picture: OPDC OPDC's community members at a recent zoom chat. Picture: OPDC

The Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation’s (OPDC) Community Review Group empowers local people to have a say in the building of the new neighbourhood.

The OPDC is looking for people who live or work in the area, of different ages and backgrounds to join the 12 members already picked.

In return for local knowledge, members will gain skills, learn more about their neighbourhood and influence major regeneration by feeding into decisions made by OPDC’s planning committee and board.

OPDC has partnered with Frame Projects to recruit the new members. As well as reviewing planning applications, the group has helped develop OPDC’s canal placemaking study for improvements to public space along the Grand Union Canal.

Aswell as the review group, the OPDC also engages the public through events, consultations and place-making activities designed to include all people from the area.

The corporation, founded by Boris Johnson in 2015 when he was mayor of London, is responsible for a project on an area covering 650 hectares which would create up to 25,500 new homes and 65,000 jobs over 30 years.

Caroline Addington an OPDC Community Review Group member said: “It’s been a privilege to be a member of the Community Review group for the last two years. I’ve welcomed the opportunity to look at plans for developing places that I know well and to ask questions and contribute to the discussions. Not only did I gain insights into the design process, but I also began to view familiar places with a new perspective. I discovered things about my neighbourhood that I hadn’t known before!”

Liz Peace, chair of OPDC said: “Our Community Review Group has an important role to play in the future of the area. When established, the group was the first of its kind, empowering residents to have a seat at the table in making important planning decisions.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to steer positive change in Old Oak and Park Royal, optimise opportunities for local people and help us create new developments that everyone feels part of.”

For more information click here