Consultation begins on Old Oak and Park Royal regeneration plans

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:30 PM May 19, 2021   
‘early illustrative sketches to support the draft Local Plan, courtesy of OPDC’.  

Early illustrative sketches to support the draft Local Plan of the new Old Oak Common and Park Royal district. - Credit: OPDC

People are invited to have their say as a consultation launches around the Old Oak and Park Royal regeneration plans.

The Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) has launched a seven-week public consultation on changes to its local plan ending on July 5.

An artist's sketch of Old Oak Park, part of the OPDC development, from 2015. Picture: Old Oak Park

An artist's sketch of Old Oak Park, part of the OPDC development, from 2015. Picture: Old Oak Park - Credit: Archant

Although much of the Local Plan hasn’t changed, OPDC is proposing to move development closer to High Speed 2’s Old Oak Common Station with the potential to create an urban district with 25,000 new homes, a wide range of job opportunities for local people, public space and facilities.

The plan no longer proposes to bring forward housing in Old Oak North, instead protecting it as a place for employment.

OPDC was launched in April 2015 by the then Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, to create a new development at the site where HS2 meets Crossrail.

It is the UK's largest regeneration project since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Artist sketch of the proposed development (Pic: Old Oak Park)

Artist sketch of the proposed development (Pic: Old Oak Park) - Credit: Archant

David Lunts, chief executive of OPDC said he was "delighted" to launch the  consultation.

Capitalising on the new High Speed 2 interchange at Old Oak Common, "will create a busy and thriving district to stimulate growth, prosperity and opportunities for residents and businesses", he said.

"As well as a big increase in employment space, we propose to create a desirable, lively town centre and housing district that’s welcoming, inclusive and takes full advantage of the exceptional transport connections across London and beyond," Mr Lunts added.

The first of five online consultation events is taking place on May 26.

To date, OPDC has held 28 public events and received more than 11,000 feedback responses.

Following this consultation, all feedback will be reviewed to finalise the local plan which is expected to be adopted before the end of 2021.

Mr Lunt added: “By providing feedback, local residents and businesses will be playing an important role in shaping west London’s future over the next 20 years.”

To access the consultation visit: consult.opdc.london.gov.uk.

To contact OPDC for more information, email localplan@opdc.london.gov.uk or call 020 7983 6520.

Those without internet access can request printed information sent to them by post or drop-in to the below addresses:
• City Hall, Queens Walk, London SE1 2AA
• Harlesden Library, Craven Park Road, London NW10 8SE
• The Collective, Nash House, Old Oak Lane, London NW10 6FF

Planning and Development
Brent News

