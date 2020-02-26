New images of the new Old Oak Common HS2 station signals a green light to the area's wider regeneration

Artist's impression issued by HS2 of the proposed Old Oak Common station. Picture: HS2/PA Wire

Park Royal and Old Oak Common chiefs have welcomed new station designs from HS2 which signal a green light to their own regeneration plans.

Old Oak Common will have six high-speed platforms and eight platforms for conventional trains. Picture: HS2/PA Old Oak Common will have six high-speed platforms and eight platforms for conventional trains. Picture: HS2/PA

The new artist's impressions show Old Oak Common hub, south of Willesden Junction, which is part of the government's multi-billion pound high-speed rail project which will take 30 minutes off a journey from London to Birmingham.

The station will have six high-speed platforms and eight platforms for conventional trains such as Crossrail and services to Wales and the west of England.

Platforms will be linked by a bridge while the station concourse will be built under a vast roof inspired by the site's industrial heritage.

The station will provide an interchange for up to 250,000 passengers per day, according to HS2 Ltd.

Preparation work at Old Oak Common started in 2017, with 32,000 cubic metres of former rail depot sheds and outbuildings cleared.

Balfour Beatty Vinci Systra JV was awarded the contract to build the station last September.

The updated designs are part of HS2 Ltd's planning submissions to the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC).

David Lunts, CEO of OPDC, said he was "delighted" that HS2 and the station had been "given the go-ahead" by government.

"This will unlock huge regeneration in the area, bringing billions of pounds of investment into the local community and the UK economy, including tens of thousands of jobs and new and affordable homes," he said.

Matthew Botelle, HS2's stations director, said: "Significant progress is already being made at Old Oak Common with site clearance ready for station construction to start. HS2 will transform Old Oak Common, and will be the key to unlocking thousands of new jobs and homes around what will be the UK's best connected transport hub."

HS2 was originally due to use Euston as its London terminus when it begins operating, with trains to and from the station running through Old Oak Common.

But delays in carrying out the required work at Euston mean Old Oak Common could be used as the terminus for up to a decade under latest plans.

Mr Lunts added: "OPDC will now be stepping up our work with partners and stakeholders to ensure the public benefits from this unrivalled connectivity."