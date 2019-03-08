Search

Kilburn pub staff with Spartan dreams fundraising for Cancer Research UK

PUBLISHED: 13:45 31 May 2019

Pub staff in Kilburn need to raise the most money for a cancer charity to compete in a race dressed in full Spartan costumes.

The Old Bell pub, in Kilburn High Road, run by the Stonegate Pub Company, could take part in the Spartan Cycling Race on June 20th but only if it raises the most cash for Cancer Research UK.

Stonegate's 114 pubs in the company's 'southern region' are competing against each other to win seats on one of eight cycle chariots.

With twelve seats on each chariot, only those pubs that raise the most money in their area will get to pedal the five mile Spartan race around central and east London.

Colin Hawkins, operations director at Stonegate Pub Company, said: "We've all been touched by cancer in some way in our lives, so we wanted to do our bit to raise money to help stamp out this awful disease.

Donate towards a Kilburn team visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/old-bell-kilburn

