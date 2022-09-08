Breaking

Tributes have been paid by figures from across north London to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Barry Gardiner, MP for Brent North, tweeted: "She has been an example of duty and service to us all. May God bless her and comfort her family."

Flags are flying at half-mast over Brent Civic Centre, and will remain lowered until after her state funeral.

Tributes have been paid to the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee as Queen Elizabeth ll marked 70 years on the throne this summer.

The Mayor of Brent, Cllr Abdi Aden, said: “It is with great sadness that I learnt of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Queen Elizabeth II ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history and will always be remembered for her sense of duty and devotion to a life of service of the country and Commonwealth.

“Queen Elizabeth II dedicated much of her 70-year reign to public and voluntary service advocating for a wide range of issues, including opportunities for young people and the preservation of wildlife and the environment.

“Thousands of Brent residents held more than 50 street parties across the borough as our communities from all across the world came together to honour her 70 years of service.

“Her steadfast leadership has carried us all through times of enormous change and given the length of her service, Her Majesty is the only Monarch many of us have ever known.

“On behalf of Brent Council and the London Borough of Brent, I would like to offer my

deepest sympathies to the Royal Family, but also gratitude, to Her Majesty the Queen for all she did for our country. May she rest in peace.”

Cllr Aden is sending a formal message of sympathy to Buckingham Palace on behalf of all the residents of the borough of Brent.

The Mayor of Brent will read a proclamation at 4pm on the steps on Wembley Stadium at the top on Olympic Way on Saturday (10 September) which residents are welcome to attend.

Books of condolence are open in libraries across Brent and at Brent Civic Centre. An online book of condolences is available for Brent residents to leave their messages or the Palace’s book of condolences is available at www.royal.gov.uk

