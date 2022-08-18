Lera Clarke came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation - Credit: Courtesy of Lera Clarke's family

Tributes have been paid to "Windrush Lioness" and Harlesden resident Lera Clarke who is remembered for her community work in Brent.

Lera was born in Manchester, Jamaica, on September 22 1928 when it was still a British colony and came to Sheffield, UK, in 1960 as part of the Windrush generation.

She passed away aged 93 in Northwick Park Hospital.

Margaret McLennan, former deputy leader of Brent Council, said: “Mrs Clarke was a Windrush Lioness, who devoted her life to supporting those who needed help at their times of need.

“She was an advocate and trailblazer in invigorating her community to strive and seek more. She opened the doors for many others you see in prominent positions today. Mrs Clarke is to be lauded for her life’s contribution.”

Growing up in Jamaica as the eldest of ten siblings, Lera has been described by her family as having “had a very lively character, she was very creative and full of laughter which has been visible in her personality throughout her adult life”.

After finishing school, she moved to Portland, Jamaica, where she lived with her extended family and had three children.

In 1960 she "responded to the calls of the motherland" and moved to Sheffield with her husband.

Lera's second cousin, Olive, said: “She shared the story of her life in Sheffield highlighting a time of an era when it was difficult, and she had to draw on her creativity and strength which she brought from the Caribbean.

“Lera created a space in her front room where people from the Caribbean diaspora would hang out to listen to music, play dominoes, socialize, dance, and connect with the Caribbean culture.

“Soon after, these domino games turned into big tournaments and competitions, and she had a group of people around her with a buzzing atmosphere similar to the Caribbean.”

After moving to London, Lera worked as an auxiliary nurse in Hammersmith and soon settled in Brent.

There she founded the Caribbean Cultural Organisation which provided a stepping stone for children and their families within the black community.

The charitable organisation was a space where people could meet, socialise, educate and interact with each other.

According to Olive, Lera would organise seaside outings and hold classes for people who wanted to improve their academic and practical skills.

Olive continued: “Lera was a people person and was gifted with the spirit of excellence in working with people, she would build and encourage people to maximise their full potential in whatever situations they were faced with. She believed in herself and taught others how to become resilient in the face of adversity.”

Lera was heavily involved in the Notting Hill Carnival where she always had a float with young people and was nominated to receive an OBE from the Queen.

Olive added: “The Bible tells us that where there is unity there is strength. This was where Mrs Clarke inspired people, shaped characters, moulded spirits, touched hearts, and helped to build their self-esteem. These qualities that Mrs Clarke had earned her great respect within her community.”

Brent councillor Ketan Sheth met Lera at his surgery in Wembley and remembered her as “a constant source of hope, love and friendship”.

He said: “Today, we begin to remember Lera’s remarkable life. We remember her struggles as a Black woman, and break glass ceilings; we remember her kind heart, and love for her family, friends – above all, we remember the work she did for her community supporting children and young people.”

Family friend Marcia McKean Harriott said: “Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts.”

After her health began to deteriorate Lera lived at Beechwood Court supported living accommodation.

Lera Clarke died on June 6 and her funeral was held at St Michaels and All Angels Church, Stonebridge, on July 29.