Tributes in Brent to Prince Philip who died this morning

Published: 3:07 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 4:19 PM April 9, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away aged 99. Photo taken as he left St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. - Credit: PA Wire

Tributes are being paid in Brent to Prince Philip who died this morning.

The Duke of Edinburgh aged 99, passed away at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Barry Gardiner, Labour MP for Brent North said: “The Duke of Edinburgh has been the Queen’s husband and partner for 74 years. As we extend our sincere sympathy to her and the whole royal family, it is right that we pay tribute to the extraordinary role he has played in their lives and the life of our nation.

"Thousands of children in Brent have had their lives challenged and enriched by engaging in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme. And whether in active service during wartime, or in supporting Her Majesty in her public duties, his long life has been one of dedication and duty.”

The Duke of Edinburgh shaking hands with Manchester City's Footballer of the Year Bert Trautmann, before the FA Cup final at Wembley in 1956. - Credit: PA

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, The Mayor of Brent, said: “It is with great sadness that I learnt today of the death of Prince Philip.

"Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was an outstanding public servant who gave his life to the service of the country and also the Commonwealth.

"Prince Philip will be remembered most for his outstanding dedication and support to our Sovereign, Her Majesty the Queen. He has selflessly served by her side for over 60 years.

"His support to the Armed Forces and to many charitable causes is something that all of us can admire.

"He will also be remembered for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award which has helped countless young people – many in Brent. Since its creation in 1956 by the Duke of Edinburgh, the Award scheme has had a positive impact on the lives of millions of young people.

"On behalf of Brent Council and the London Borough of Brent, I would like to express my deep sorrow, but also gratitude to Prince Philip for all he did for our country.

May he rest in peace.”

Carolyn Downs, Brent Council’s Chief Executive, added that as a mark of respect, the flag at Brent Civic Centre will fly at half-mast.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said: "Today the Metropolitan Police Service and I join the nation in mourning following the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

"I send my deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the entire Royal Family, as well as all those affected personally by his death.

"Prince Philip undertook his unique role as Consort to The Queen with a constant strength and loyalty, and a dedication to duty that is an inspiration to us all.

"Among his many contributions to British society was the founding of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award which has helped millions of young people achieve their potential, including many of our cadets.

“Throughout his life, Prince Philip has been a great supporter of the Met, the policing family and the wider emergency services. Many Met colleagues will have worked closely with him during their service across many decades.

"His legacy is a lifetime of public service that commands respect across policing."

Share your own Brent memories of Prince Phillip in the box below.

Loading…



