Kingsbury nursery children put on special Christmas concert for Brent mayor

PUBLISHED: 12:24 20 December 2018

Brent mayor Cllr Arshad Mahmood, attended the St Nicholas' Nursery Christmas Concert

Brent mayor Cllr Arshad Mahmood, attended the St Nicholas' Nursery Christmas Concert

Archant

Nursery children in Kingsbury put on an extra special festive show after learning that for the first time they would be graced with a visit from Brent’s mayor.

Cllr Arshad Mahmood joined staff and parents at the St Nicholas' Nursery Christmas Concert on December 12.

Cllr Arshad Mahmood joined staff and parents at the St Nicholas’ Nursery Christmas Concert on December 12.

The play involved all the children with babies and toddlers acting out a Nativity play and older pre-school children performing a silly or nice comic skit.

The mayor said: “I have been invited to many school plays but not nurseries. I feel privileged to have attended.”

Mrs Anjana Shah, the nursery manager, welcomed everyone with a moving speech about how Christmas was a time for reconnecting with family, teaching children the value of joy and creating memories.

She said: “This was certainly an afternoon to remember filled with the Christmas spirit of love, laughter and song. The mayor really appreciated the concert. It was really fantastic.”

