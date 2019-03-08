Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Elders release nude calendar to save Kensal Green charity's dementia services

PUBLISHED: 11:30 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 05 June 2019

In Rude Health calender by featuring staff and users of Kensal Rise's Elder Voices charity. Picture: Liam Young

In Rude Health calender by featuring staff and users of Kensal Rise's Elder Voices charity. Picture: Liam Young

Archant

Ten Kensal Green charity members have taken a leaf from the Calendar Girls and stripped off to raise money for its dementia cafe.

Laurie, Stan, Walton and Clair pose for Elder Voices fundraising In Rude Health calender. Picture: Liam YoungLaurie, Stan, Walton and Clair pose for Elder Voices fundraising In Rude Health calender. Picture: Liam Young

Staff and service users of Elders's Voice,in Mortimer Road, have posed for their In Rude Health Calendar 2020 to raise awareness and change perceptions about ageing.

The idea was the brainchild of operations manager Karolina Januszek who felt she had "nothing to lose" after public funding dried up for the centre's dementia services.

After Liam Young, a professional artist and photographer agreed to volunteer, she then also had to find enough people who were willing to take all their clothes off.

"I was inspired by the famous Calendar Girls movie and thought that I could be creative and raise funds for our dementia cafes that way," she said.

"Some said that they would have loved to do it but weren't brave enough, while others were thrilled to pose nude!

"Some said that they were actually dreaming about taking part in a project like this one and it became clear it was going to have a huge positive impact on the people involved.

You may also want to watch:

This fundraising calendar is designed to make people laugh, maybe even blush, but above all, it aims to change public perception about ageing."

Pantomime director Christopher Dunham and comedian Walton Mclaren were among the centre's community who stripped off.

Clair Chapwell, founder of the Bolder Voices choir, said she felt "impetuous". "It felt like the folly of youth even though I was 65 when I did it," she said. "It was quite freeing when we were all just hanging around on that nice sunny September day."

Charity chief Jenny Davison added: "It wasn't too big a decision to make to pose nude. As CEO I was happy to do this, although a tad self-conscious at the time.

Although I think there are limitations to what one should do for one's charity, I felt this was well within those limitations and I think the calendar is very tasteful and celebratory.

"Elders Voice likes to explore all avenues to raise our profile and raise funds, and we thought this was a fun way to do both."

Karolina added: "All proceeds the will go towards the Dementia Cafes, as we can't just close them. They are a lifeline to many residents of Brent."

Calendars cost £15. Go to https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/143264596807

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies at the scene of an altercation in a Wembley pub

Police are investigating the death of a man following a fight in a Wembley pub. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to identify man over Kingsbury gunshots

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him over a firearms incident. Picture: Met Police

'Masked gunman' killed Freckleton

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams murder: Second teenager charged with stabbing to death 21-year-old

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden says yes to new neighbourhood plan

Aerial view of Harlesden (Picture: Brent Council)

Most Read

Man dies at the scene of an altercation in a Wembley pub

Police are investigating the death of a man following a fight in a Wembley pub. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to identify man over Kingsbury gunshots

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him over a firearms incident. Picture: Met Police

'Masked gunman' killed Freckleton

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams murder: Second teenager charged with stabbing to death 21-year-old

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden says yes to new neighbourhood plan

Aerial view of Harlesden (Picture: Brent Council)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Langley predicts bright future for young QPR stars

Richard Langley is excited about the current crop of Queens Park Rangers youngsters (pic: Sean Dempsey/PA)

Elders release nude calendar to save Kensal Green charity’s dementia services

In Rude Health calender by featuring staff and users of Kensal Rise's Elder Voices charity. Picture: Liam Young

Jamaican national football team visit Stonebridge sports charity ahead of World Cup debut

Reggae Girlz meet children from the Jason Roberts Foundation at the Bridgestone Arena in Stonebridge. Picture: Jonathan Goldsberg

Cricket: Robinson leaves Middlesex staring into abyss

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Lozowski delighted to help Saracens edge past Exeter to retain domestic title

Saracens' Alex Lozowski celebrates with friends after winning the Gallagher Premiership title (pic: Darren Staples/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists