Ex-Met officer who was sent abuse clip by Brent sister has appeal refused

Published: 1:16 PM February 18, 2021 Updated: 1:54 PM February 18, 2021

A highly-decorated former police officer who was convicted after being sent a child abuse video by her Brent sister has had her appeal refused.

Novlett Robyn Williams, 56, was sentenced to 200 hours of community service for possession of an indecent image in November 2019.

Her Old Bailey trial heard Williams received the video via WhatsApp from her sister Jennifer Hodge, 57, of Brent, who had been sent the clip by her boyfriend, 63-year-old Dido Massivi.

Williams - who has since been sacked by the Met for "gross misconduct" - appealed her conviction and sentence at a hearing on February 18.

Hodge and Massivi also challenged their convictions.

At the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice, Dame Victoria Sharp, sitting with Mr Justice Sweeney and Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, refused all the appeals.

Williams' barrister Anesta Weekes QC earlier told the court there was "not even a suggestion" her client had watched the full 54-second video.

She said experts could not properly examine Williams' phone: "There is an element of unfairness here if you do not even have the very phone and you cannot demonstrate on the phone ... how clear it [the thumbnail] would be."

Richard Wright QC, for the Crown, said: "[The experts] were giving evidence about what was present on her phone to be seen and that was the central issue in the case and one which required expert evidence to reconstruct the thumbnail, its clarity, its size and how it would have appeared in the absence of the original thumbnail."

At the trial, the Old Bailey heard Williams had an exemplary disciplinary record, was highly regarded for her work after Grenfell and at successive Notting Hill Carnivals, and was awarded a Queen's Police Medal in 2003.

Williams was found not guilty of a second charge of corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privilege.

Hodge was found guilty of distributing an indecent image of a child, actions she told the court were intended to find the abuser responsible, and sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

Massivi, of Brent, was convicted of two counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying a person having sex with a horse.

He was handed an 18-month sentence for each offence to run concurrently and suspended for two years, and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.