Notting Hill Carnival off streets in 2021 due to Covid-19 uncertainty



William Mata

Published: 11:30 AM June 18, 2021   
Notting Hill Carnival will take place on August 25 and 26

Notting Hill Carnival is set to be online only this summer after organisers ruled out a physical precession due to Covid-19 uncertainty. 

The Ladbroke Grove event, held annually on August Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday, was also cancelled in 2020. 

A statement, released this morning (Friday, June 18), said: “This year's Carnival will not be on the streets due to the ongoing uncertainty and risk Covid-19 poses.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make. Everyone involved in the event desperately wants a return to the road where Carnival belongs but safety has to come first and with the latest cautious announcement on the government’s ‘roadmap’, this is the only way to ensure that.”

The statement added that the decision was made now to avoid having to cancel it at a later date, and that an alternative event is likely to be held instead - with more details soon.
 

Coronavirus
Brent News

