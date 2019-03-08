Search

'Disappointment' as Northwick Park Hospital misses out on goverment's NHS funding allocation

PUBLISHED: 19:55 06 August 2019

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: Jan Nevill

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: Jan Nevill

Archant

Northwick Park Hospital has missed out on a slice of the government's £1.8billion funding allocation to improve patient care.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the cash injection on Monday which will be given to 20 hospitals to buy more beds, new cutting-edge equipment and open additional wards.

As reported in this paper in May 2018, the Watford Road hospital is battling a chronic bed shortage in intensive care.

Cllr Ketan Sheth, chair of Brent Council's wellbeing scrutiny committee and lead governor at Central and North West London Foundation Trust - which runs the hospital - said: "It is very disappointing that many millions of residents across north west London who use the Northwick Park Hospital will have to continue to wait before much needed capital investment is injected in order that our nurses, doctors and other NHS staff can care for our residents in modern facilities with state of the art equipment."

The trust did not immediately answer requests for comment.

