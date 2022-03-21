Northwick Park launches programme to treat stab wounds

The emergency response team at a North London hospital will launch a programme to train young people in basic emergency care for stab wounds this month.

Northwick Park Hospital, part of the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, will deliver life-saving skills to young people including putting pressure on wounds and keeping the victim calm.

Kowsar Ibrahim, a physician associate who grew up in Brent, said current laws mean young people often leave the scene before police arrive for fear of arrest.

“We have incidents where stab victims are left outside A&E and the time between when they are wounded and anonymously dropped off can be crucial in terms of stemming blood loss.

“It is the reality of what is happening and anything we can do to help is worthwhile.”

Specialist caseworkers from St Giles Trust work alongside doctors and nurses to support young people at risk of violence.

