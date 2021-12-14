'We've not stopped seeing Covid patients': Northwick Park chief on dealing with omicron

Jon Baker, interim Chief Medical Officer for LNWH Trust (right) with former nurse consultant John Ross. - Credit: LNWH Trust

The accident and emergency (A&E) department at Northwick Park Hospital is treating respiratory and non-respiratory patients separately as part of managing capacity.

The Brent infirmary is set to respond to a rise in Covid-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads by increasing intensive care capacity.

Northwick Park also has additional Covid wards that can be used when needed.

Jon Baker, interim chief medical officer for London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, has thanked the public for their patience.

He said: “The trust is experienced in managing and treating patients with Covid through successive waves of the pandemic.

“We have never stopped seeing patients with Covid but current numbers remain manageable.”

On December 10, the most recent date stats were available on, there were currently 13 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Brent and 11 further suspect cases.

The NHS has encouraged all over-18s to get a booster vaccine before the end of the month.

The Central Mosque of Brent as a vaccination centre has reopened as a vaccine centre after 9,000 were jabbed at the makeshift facility between February and July.

Jon continued: “Again, public awareness is the first and best line of defence so adhere to good hand hygiene and wearing masks as per government guidance and please take the opportunity to get vaccinated as soon as you can.

“The public has been very patient and key to helping tackle the latest variant.

“We are continuing to treat people at our hospitals but don’t visit these sites unless you have a prior appointment or it is an emergency.”

