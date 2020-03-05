Nursing teams celebrate World Book Day on Northwick Park Hospital children's ward

Staff bring joy to Northwick Park Hospital's children's ward on World Book Day. Picture: NPH Archant

Northwick Park Hospital staff turned up to work in fancy dress to give young patients a treat.

Thing 1, Thing 2 and Elastigirl mark World Book Day on Northwick Park's children's ward. Picture: Northwich Park Hospital Thing 1, Thing 2 and Elastigirl mark World Book Day on Northwick Park's children's ward. Picture: Northwich Park Hospital

The paediatrics team at the Watford Road hospital dressed as their favourite fictional characters this morning (March 5) to celebrate World Book day on the children's ward.

Nursing staff were transformed into iconic characters including Harry Potter, Bob the Builder, an Oompa Loompa and the Cat in the Hat, bringing a smile to young patients.

World Book Day is an international event which started 24 years ago to celebrate reading and the authors, books, and illustrators who make it possible.

It is designated by UNESCO as worldwide celebration of books and reading, where every child is given a book to keep.

This year's theme is to "share a million stories"

A Northwick Park Hospital spokesperson said: "Elastigirl held it all together proving nothing is too much of a stretch for this bunch of Incredibles."