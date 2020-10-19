Three consultants at Northwick Park and Ealing hospitals receive gongs in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Nuala Lucas and Ganesh Suntharalingam from Northwick Park and Gurjinder Singh from Ealing Hospital. Picture: LNWH Archant

Three consultants from Northwick Park and Ealing hospitals have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for their outstanding work during the first wave of the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ganesh Suntharalingam will receive an OBE, while colleagues Nuala Lucas and Gurjinder Singh were made MBEs.

The hospitals. part of the London North West Hospital Trust (LNWH), were at the forefront of the pandemic, hospitalising thousands of patients.

Staff were redeployed and hospitals reconfigured to meet the challenge, which reached a peak in April when more than 1,300 patients were treated for Covid-19.

Northwick Park’s Intensive care consultant Ganesh, who is also the president of the Intensive Care Society (ICS) said: “It was an extraordinary time but we all met the challenge together and I’m very proud to be part of the team. We pulled out all the stops and the response from everyone in our hospitals was phenomenal.

“It’s a privilege to be part of a rota with a lot of great leadership and collaboration coming from many others, so this honour is for my colleagues as much as myself. The pandemic has put critical care front and centre in the public’s mind and it’s great to see that work recognised.”

You may also want to watch:

Nuala, a consultant obstetric anaesthetist in the Watford Road hospital’s maternity department, initially thought the email bring the news of her award was spam but later reviewed the message.

“I was incredulous. It’s a fantastic honour not just for me and my profession but the whole maternity team I work with,” she said.

“It was a tough time for everyone, but the camaraderie and way in which everyone pulled together was extraordinary. I haven’t seen anything like it in my career.

“The majority of hospital services were suspended and given over to the treatment of Covid-19 patients, but that’s not possible in maternity as you can’t postpone a baby’s due date.

“We worked out a system where partners could be present at the birth and, luckily, the majority of mums-to-be displayed mild symptoms of the virus with minimal risk of onward transmission to their babies.

“We’ve been through this once so are better prepared clinically and psychologically and ready to step up when needed.”

Gurjinder said: “Hospitals aren’t about one person and I want everyone to recognise how hard they worked. It was a team effort that got us through and I want to thank all my clinical and non-clinical colleagues.”