Northwick Park doctor's crusade to raise awareness of liver disease and its risk factors

PUBLISHED: 14:46 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 29 July 2019

Dr Laith Al-Rubaiy giving a liver patient a fibroscan to check for organ damage. Picture: Dr Laith Al-Rubaiy

Dr Laith Al-Rubaiy giving a liver patient a fibroscan to check for organ damage. Picture: Dr Laith Al-Rubaiy

An senior liver doctor at Northwick Park hospital has teamed up with the British Liver Trust (BLT) to spearhead a campaign across Brent, Harrow and Ealing designed at raising awareness of liver disease.

Dr Laith Al-Rubaiy with representatives from the British Liver Trust. Picture: Dr Laith Al-RubaiyDr Laith Al-Rubaiy with representatives from the British Liver Trust. Picture: Dr Laith Al-Rubaiy

Consultant hepatoligist Dr Laith Al-Rubaiy is hoping to encourage people to get screened before organ damage becomes irreversible.

Dr Al-Rubaiy told the Times he was stepping up the campaign - with seminars and events planned later this summer - after an action day earlier showed a high percentage of people scoring highly on a questionnaire about the risk factors - which include binge drinking.

He said: "We analysed the results from the campaign day and it was clear that early screening will really help."

On the day, of 76 people who scored highly in terms of liver risk, 16 per cent had high levels of liver damage when they were given a scan.

Dr Al-Rubaiy added: "If we left those 16pc, some would have advanced liver disease and we wouldn't know until it was too late."

Information about public information events will be shared on the Central and North West London NHS Trust's website.

