Hundreds of homes to be built next to Northwick Park Hospital

Published: 6:00 AM December 18, 2020

Proposals for a redevelopment project at Northwick Park Hospital that will provide hundreds of new homes were approved by Brent Council.

Its planning committee unanimously approved the scheme, which will result in 654 flats, as well as a new nursery and retail space.

The NHS site was sold to Network Homes in 2019, through a One Public Estate (OPE) project - a government programme that encourages the sale of public land.

Five objections were submitted by neighbours to the plans, raising concerns about the loss of green space, the scale of development, loss of biodiversity, loss of existing housing, increased traffic and parking demand, and construction nuisance.

At a committee meeting on December 9, chairman Cllr Matt Kelcher expressed some concerns about the amount of affordable housing, with just 70 units (11 per cent) offered at London affordable rent levels.

This is part of a total of 245 homes (37pc) deemed affordable, with the remaining flats offered under various other schemes such as shared ownership.

Council officers said this was the maximum amount of London affordable provision the developer could offer for the scheme to remain viable.

Mark Connell, speaking on behalf of planning agent Sphere 25, said the development would “activate and enliven” the entrance to the hospital.

He said new lighting would provide increased security for those travelling to nearby London Underground stations and confirmed emergency vehicles would have dedicated access to the site.

The site is on the west side of the hospital, and also bounded by the park and the University of Westminster's Harrow campus. The university did not object to the development, with a planning report citing "the provision of education and employment opportunities, housing, public realm improvements, and creation of new community environment" as reasons for its support.

The plans are part of a wider redevelopment at the site, which includes a £10 million investment on a key access road that was approved by Brent Council’s cabinet in November.

