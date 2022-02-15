Northwick Park to get £2.3m breast and urology centres

New centres for breast and urology services are set to be built at Northwick Park Hospital following a £2.3million injection.

London North West NHS Trust and North West London Integrated Care System have this week announced their joint investment.

“The centres will be furnished with new equipment to deliver world-class care, particularly for patients with suspected cancer,” a statement read.

The new ‘one stop’ service has been built to minimise the need for cancer patients to visit multiple sites.

The trust’s ‘breast team’ currently sees more than 7,000 patients every year, treating around 4,000 cancers. Proponents are hoping the service can be even more comprehensive once upgrades are made.

The statement added: “The new breast unit will provide patients with access to a modern breast service delivering every kind of breast imaging, biopsy modality and reconstructive options.

“This will increase efficiency, provide more capacity, less delay and shorter waits.”

The trust is set to co-locate the breast screening programme within the breast unit, which they say will improve uptake, leading to better prevention and outcomes. This will be especially prevalent, the trust says, in deprived populations who visit the hospital and can be informed about the full range of cancer services.

The statement continued: “The dedicated centre will also provide a single venue for all urology outpatient and diagnostic services, including ‘hot’ clinics, acute lithotripsy - which is not currently available - and one-stop clinics.”

The current breast service at Ealing Hospital will be retained, providing one-stop services for mammography and ultrasound.

Councillor Ketan Sheth, chairman of North West London Joint Health Scrutiny Committee, said: “It is fantastic to see Northwick Park Hospital’s big investment in breast and urology services for the people of north west London which will provide modern world-class care, treatment and support to people with suspected cancer. I look forward to the opening.”

The trust has not yet announced a timeplan for the new centres.